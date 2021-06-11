fbpx
We Have Automated Revenue Collection To Improve Revenue Generation – Akeredolu

June 11, 2021
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the adoption of technology by the state government aided the increase in revenue generation for the state.

He said this at the inauguration of the Digital Training Programme titled, ‘Ondo-Engage’, facilitated by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Envivo Communications Limited.

The programme was aimed at training undergraduates in the state in digital economy, as the state government sought to address the persisting issue of unemployment.

Akeredolu said that the engaging the youths was one way to tackle the country’s insecurity issues alongside other socio-economic encumbrances.

He said that the training orgnaised by the state government and other stakeholders would help develop “the digital skills of the young graduates will go a long way to equip them with relevant skills for IT jobs.

“Undoubtedly, ICT has turned the world into a global village as it has assisted in automating government processes; using technology to solve common problems in the society; entrepreneurship development; proffering digital solution to problems of unemployment, insecurity and economic challenges; improving production.

“It is in realization of the importance of digital education that our administration decided to partner ENVIVO Communications Limited, leveraging on the various CBN funding initiatives such as the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI).”

Listing the achievements of his administration, he said “Since the inception of our administration, we have made a lot of progress in the implementation of our ICT Drive through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) amongst which are: implementation of State Integrated Financial Management System (SIFMIS); conduct of digital training programme for 218 teachers, 270 secondary students, over 350 unemployed youths and 62 entrepreneurs from the three senatorial districts of the State;

“Upgrading and recalibrating of Permanent Residency Card, also known as Kaadi Igbeayo; about 12,000 pregnant women have so far registered under the programme; Establishment of Akure Tech Hub, FUTA, for Ondo Central and signing of MoU for OkitipupaTech Hub, OAUSTECH, Ondo South;

“Automation of revenue collection to improve revenue generation for the State; management and control of utility infrastructure for improved revenue generation and creating of a friendly environment for investors in the state;

“Procurement of ICT services and equipment for effective service delivery; Digital Village Projects in five locations within the State for continuous digital skills acquisition; and installation of dedicated 155 MBPS Broadband internet service to all MDAs, etc.”


