‘We Have Arrested Those Behind Owo Attack’ – Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor during a media conference on Tuesday said that the gunmen behind the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state have been arrested.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that gunmen had on June 5, 2022 attacked the Catholic church, with 40 people confirmed dead after the incident.

Irabor said the attackers were scheduled to be paraded, but the plan was changed because investigation is still underway.

“Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje correctional centre as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy.

“Also, the Owo incident which was intended to bring man and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”