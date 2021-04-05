fbpx
We Do Not Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live – El-Rufai

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

NEWSSOCIETY

April 5, 2021057
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed his displeasure on the state of banditry in the country and especially in the state, stating that he did not think that any bandit deserves to live.

He warned anyone trying to perpetrate banditry in the state to desist from doing so will “most likely end up dead”.

He shared that his belief in the state of banditry was due to the state government’s opposition to paying money to bandits.

This was stated during his interview on Sunday Politics, aired on Channels TV.

El-Rufai followed up with the warning that “whoever comes to Kaduna for the purpose of banditry or kidnapping will most likely going (sic) to end up dead.”

Solutions To Repelling Bandits

The governor posited that the solution to the problem of banditry was intensive military operations “from the air or on the ground.”

“We do not think any bandits deserves to live and we have made that very clear to the security agencies.”

El-Rufai also expressed his pleasure at the work of the Nigerian Navy over the “bombardment of bandits camp in Niger, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara states; and the bandits are on the run.”

Get Rid Of Bandits In a Matter of Weeks

On the speed of diminishing the influence of bandits in the area, El-Rufai asserted that with the ongoing work of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army “we will get rid of these bandits in a matter of weeks.”

“It’s going very well, we will not change our position. We sympathise with the victims, we commiserate with those that lost loved ones.

“But the solution is not to put your own personal interest ahead of public interest; and what is in the public’s interest is to ensure that you don’t empower your enemies by giving them money to buy more advanced weapons so that they pose a greater danger, not only to our troops and our policemen, but also to the larger society.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

