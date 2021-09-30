“We Did Not Kill Dora Akunyili’s Husband” – DSS

September 30, 2021 93

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied any involvement in the killing of the husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

Peter Afunanya, DSS’s Public Relations Officer through a statement on Thursday said, “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili.

“Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the ‘Nigerian DSS’ murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September 2021.

“The Service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the medical doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

“The public should therefore be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning,” the statement added.

DSS said that desperate efforts to divert attention or deploy reverse “psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them”.

The service assured Nigerians that they (DSS) are partnering with other agencies in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.