We Did Not Arrest Emefiele Or Raid CBN’s Office – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) stated on Monday that it did not invade the Central Bank of Nigeria‘s (CBN) office to arrest Godwin Emefiele.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said in a statement that the secret police did not arrest CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS spokesman dismissed media reports of the alleged arrest as false and misleading.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading,” the statement read.

Emefiele returns to Nigeria

Emefiele returned to duty after his annual vacation abroad, according to BizWatch Nigeria.

Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, announced this in a statement on Monday.

“The apex bank governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023,” the statement read.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Terrorism

The DSS recently went after Emefiele in court for alleged terrorism financing.

The DSS had approached an Abuja court to arrest the CBN governor for alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes against national security, but Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja quashed the DSS’s move.

Following that, the judge barred the DSS from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele, declaring the DSS’s terrorism allegations against the CBN governor to be vindictive, callous, oppressive, null and void.