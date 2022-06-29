“We Confirmed 62 Cases Of Monkeypox, 204 Suspected Cases” – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDCD) on Tuesday revealed that the nation has confirmed 62 cases of monkeypox.

The health organization disclosed this via its latest monkeypox situation report released on Tuesday.

"If the current trajectory of recorded monkeypox cases in 2022 is sustained, we may find ourselves in a situation where we exceed the corresponding number of cases as at the same epi week in 2017"



From January to June 26, 2022, monkeypox was confirmed in 18 states and Abuja.

The report also showed that there were at least 204 suspected cases of the disease in Nigeria.

“There were 42 new suspected cases reported in Epi week 25, 2022 (June 20 to 26, 2022) from 18 states – Lagos (five), Bayelsa (four), Nasarawa (four), Plateau (four), Gombe (three), FCT (three), Adamawa (two), Cross River (two), Delta (two), Ondo(two), Oyo (two), Rivers (two), Taraba (two), Abia (one), Benue (one), Edo (one), Katsina (one) and Kwara (one).

“Out of 42 suspected cases, there were 21 new positive cases in Epi week 25, 2022 from 13 states – Cross River (2), Delta (2), FCT (2), Lagos (2), Nasarawa (2), Plateau (2), Rivers (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Adawama (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1) and Katsina (1).

“Overall, from January 1 to June 26, 2022, there have been 204 suspected cases and 62 confirmed cases (44 male, 18 female) from 19 states – Lagos (10), Adamawa (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Rivers (5), Cross River (4), Edo (4), FCT (4), Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), Kano (2), Imo (2), Taraba (2), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1), Ondo (1) and Ogun (1). One death was recorded – a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive treatment,” the reported noted.