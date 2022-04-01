fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

“We Can Use Loans To Support Sectors That Attract Foreign Investors” – DMO

April 1, 20220125
"We Can Use Loans To Support Sectors That Attract Foreign Investors" - DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that the Federal Government (FG) used loans to restore the economy from recession in 2017 and 2021.

This was made known by the Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at the fourth national budget roundtable and panel discussion at Covenant University, Ogun state.

The budget roundtable was organised by the Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR) of Covenant University.

Borrowing can boost other sectors

At the event themed ‘National Budgeting for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development in Nigeria’, Oniha said government borrowing could also bolster other sectors of the economy.

“The Nigerian government has successfully utilised borrowing as a tool for economic recovery, to bring the economy out of cycles of recessions, first in 2017 and second in 2021,” Oniha said.

“Government borrowing can also support other sectors of the economy that attract foreign investors and have multiplier effects on the country.”

Infrastructure

Oniha also said most of the critical infrastructure built by FG was funded from internal and external borrowings.

She added that government borrowing was not necessarily bad if used to finance important developmental projects and programmes.

The DG then listed some of the infrastructure built by FG as the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Second Niger Bridge, train station in Iddo and the Lagos and Enugu airports.

Speaking further, she said the nation’s current debt profile to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was 22 percent, adding that the maximum debt ratio to GDP of any country should be 40 percent.

“The nation’s debt profile is fast growing as the country has a huge infrastructure deficit,” she said

“However, the government is working tirelessly to diversify revenue sources to reduce pressure on crude oil, which is prone to volatility.”

Oniha added that spending on infrastructure by the federal government was meant to create job opportunities for youths.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Nigeria’s total public debt stock had increased to ₦39.556 trillion in 2021.

Why NIN-SIM Linkage Policy Can’t Be Enforced Yet -Subscribers

About Author

“We Can Use Loans To Support Sectors That Attract Foreign Investors” – DMO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Air Peace Begins Flight Operations To Jamaica AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 18, 20190377

SA Authorities Authorize Landing of Air Peace Aircraft for Evacuation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African authorities have granted landing permit to Air Peace Flight B777 to enable it to evacuate some 320 Nigerians escaping from xenophobia in that
Read More
AfDB, IFAD, Others Partner On Modernisation Of Food Production COVER
August 31, 20200280

HLF Congratulates Akinwunmi Adesina on Re-election as AfDB President

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) has congratulated Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election as the Preside
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
November 19, 20210484

Resetting Africa Includes Bridging Infrastructural Gaps

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Infrastructure development is a key driver of progress in a nation’s pursuit of outright economic prosperity vis-a-vis quality existence for its citizenries
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.