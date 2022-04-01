“We Can Use Loans To Support Sectors That Attract Foreign Investors” – DMO

April 1, 2022 125

The Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that the Federal Government (FG) used loans to restore the economy from recession in 2017 and 2021.

This was made known by the Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at the fourth national budget roundtable and panel discussion at Covenant University, Ogun state.

The budget roundtable was organised by the Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR) of Covenant University.

Borrowing can boost other sectors

At the event themed ‘National Budgeting for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development in Nigeria’, Oniha said government borrowing could also bolster other sectors of the economy.

“The Nigerian government has successfully utilised borrowing as a tool for economic recovery, to bring the economy out of cycles of recessions, first in 2017 and second in 2021,” Oniha said.

“Government borrowing can also support other sectors of the economy that attract foreign investors and have multiplier effects on the country.”

Infrastructure

Oniha also said most of the critical infrastructure built by FG was funded from internal and external borrowings.

She added that government borrowing was not necessarily bad if used to finance important developmental projects and programmes.

The DG then listed some of the infrastructure built by FG as the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Second Niger Bridge, train station in Iddo and the Lagos and Enugu airports.

Speaking further, she said the nation’s current debt profile to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio was 22 percent, adding that the maximum debt ratio to GDP of any country should be 40 percent.

“The nation’s debt profile is fast growing as the country has a huge infrastructure deficit,” she said

“However, the government is working tirelessly to diversify revenue sources to reduce pressure on crude oil, which is prone to volatility.”

Oniha added that spending on infrastructure by the federal government was meant to create job opportunities for youths.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Nigeria’s total public debt stock had increased to ₦39.556 trillion in 2021.