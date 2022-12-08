We Called ICPC To Investigate Diversion of N-Power Funds – FG

The Federal Government (FG) announced on Wednesday that it has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate cases of fund diversion associated with the N-Power Program.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched N-Power on June 8, 2016, to address youth unemployment and promote social development.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, stated in a statement that there have been some inconsistencies in the payment processes of N-Power beneficiaries.

He stated that the sharp practices were carried out by some Payment Service Provider (PSP) personnel, hence the need to invite the anti-graft agency for a thorough investigation.

“When it came to our notice that there may have been some sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for a thorough investigation,” the statement read.

“We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigations.”

The permanent secretary also promised transparency and accountability from the Federal Government in the N-Power and other National Social Investment Programs.

In doing so, he stated that the Ministry has enlisted the help of other government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as security agencies and civil society organizations, to conduct monitoring and compliance checks across the 36 states and the FCT.

While encouraging beneficiaries to give their all at their Places of Primary Assignments, he assured them that their monthly stipends would be paid as usual.

Sani-Gwarzo also urged the public to report any irregularities with the program to the following addresses: npowersupport@nsip.gov.ng or npowerinfo@nsip.gov.ng, or call 07030859183.