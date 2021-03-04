fbpx
We Believe In ‘Decade Of Gas’ – LNG Boss

March 4, 20210121
It is the decade of gas, according to the CEO of Nigeria LNG Ltd., Tony Attah, who highlighted the huge role of gas in the Nigerian economy.

Attah said this at the 2nd virtual event of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) Industry Multilogues tagged, ‘Powering Forward, Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialization via Gas.’

He espoused the natural resource, noting that the country had it in abundance, using it as one of the platforms to drive economic growth.

He described gas as “life […] for cooking, for heating, for existence”.

Attah was of the belief that this is the “time for gas”, he urged the Nigerian government to “diversify”.

He said, “Someone mentioned Qatar already from a poor fishing country to a gas giant and it took just 10 years, which is why we, as Nigeria LNG, firmly believe in the conversation and the narrative about the declaration of the decade of gas.

“We believe it is possible. If you look at Qatar from 1995, when they really went into gas development, we were just two years behind Qatar. So, Qatar’s first LNG was in 1997.

“Nigeria’s first LNG was in 1999, just two years behind. But then, within 10 years, because of the deliberateness of the government and focus on gas, they have gone to 77 million tonnes and we are at best, 22 million tonnes.

“Gas is the future. That future is now, and just as the Minister of State has made us to realize, gas is food in fertilizer. Gas is transport as you saw in the Auto gas project that was declared.

“Gas is life, as a matter of fact, for cooking, for heating, for existence. Gas is development in manufacturing, gas is power. Gas is everything. “We think it’s time for gas. It’s time for Nigeria to diversify and that is why we fully support the decade of gas.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

