“We Arrrested 3,359 Drug Traffickers In Q1” – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said that 677 drug traffickers have been jailed and 3, 359 arrested in the first quarter of 2022.

Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy for EFCC made this known.

677 drug traffickers jailed, 3,359 arrested, 65,915.891kg seized in Q1 pic.twitter.com/z999oguubr — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) April 13, 2022

“No less than six hundred and seventy-seven (677) traffickers have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms between January and March 2022, with a total of three thousand three hundred and fifty-nine (3,359) arrests and 65,915.891 kilograms of assorted drugs seized within the same period.

“No fewer than two thousand two hundred and twenty-three (2,223) drug users were also counselled through brief interventions and rehabilitated in NDLEA facilities across the country in the first quarter of the year; figures that represent a fair balance between the Agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities”.

Breakdown

Lagos has the highest figure for drug seizures with 22,192.62 kilograms of illicit substances recovered from parts of the state, followed by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Command, Ikeja, also in Lagos, with 8,979.869kg of drugs seized between Jan and March, while Kano and Kaduna led the pack in the arrests of offenders with 194 arrests each within the same period.

While a total of 257 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in forests across Ondo state, 14.869 hectares suffered the same fate in Edo and a hectare was destroyed in Bayelsa state within the same period.

According to the spokesman, a further breakdown of the drugs seized within the first quarter of the year shows Cannabis leading the table in January with 8,205.75kg; followed by Codeine -414.281kg; Diazepam -192.459kg; Tramadol -135.067kg; Rophynol -43.062kg and Cocaine -24.32kg. In February, Cannabis also topped the list of seizures with 20,538.79kg; Codeine -1,848.052kg; Tramadol -540.354kg; Diazepam -137.041kg; Rophynol -80.261kg; Cocaine -15.727kg; Methamphetamine – 6.207kg and Heroin – 4.006kg.

Cannabis also topped the list of seizures in March with 21,583.81kg; followed by Tramadol -8,965.319kg; Codeine -417.207kg; Diazepam -57.755kg; Cocaine -45.082kg; Methamphetamine -7.527kg; Rophynol -6.34kg and Heroin -1.497kg.

Mr Babafemi commended the officers of the agency and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He assured them that every outstanding performance would always attract commensurate commendation and/or reward.