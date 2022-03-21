fbpx

“We Are Yet To Ban Open Grazing” – Edo State Govt

March 21, 2022037
The Edo State government revealed that the state is yet to ban open grazing as such an action is still a work in progress.

Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) made this known via a statement on Monday in Benin City, the state capital.

Ogie explained that members of the State House of Assembly have yet to conclude legislation on the bill seeking to criminalise open grazing.

Though the bill has not become law while concerned individuals and groups can go ahead to make their contributions before it is passed by the lawmakers.

“The State’s Anti-Open Grazing Bill is still undergoing legislation at the Edo State House of Assembly and has not been passed into law neither is it a state policy,” Ogie said in the statement.

“Members of the public who are concerned about parts of the bill can make input before its passage by the House. Civil society groups who are raising concerns about sections of the bill can constructively engage with the Assembly and not resort to acts that could cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.”

Contribution

The SSG called on those who have reservations about any section of the bill to channel their grievances in lawful ways and make their contribution.

According to him, the legislation process comprises a comprehensive assessment of a bill before its passage and there is no need to resort to actions that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“The law-making process is one that involves a comprehensive assessment of a bill before passage, and it is refreshing that the conversation on the bill is generating public interest, but this must not degenerate to civil disturbances capable of being hijacked by unscrupulous elements,” Ogie warned.

“We hereby call on all those who have reservations about sections of the bill to explore the statutory provisions of the law in making their contribution.”

