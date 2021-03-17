fbpx
We Are Worried About Roles Of Financial Institutions In Financial Crimes – EFCC

March 17, 2021055
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has noted its worry over the involvement of financial institutions in financial crimes.

This was disclosed by the commission’s boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa to journalists at the State House following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bawa noted that financial institutions would need to declare their assets.

He added that the asset declaration exercise would commence on June 1, 2021, noting that the policy was in line with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

He said, “We understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, it is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately acquired and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

