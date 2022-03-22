“We Are Working To Implement Salary Increase” – AIG

March 22, 2022 150

Adeyinka Adeleke, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command said that implementation of the salary increment of police is ongoing.

The AIG on Monday said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, is working on the implementation of the increment in the salaries and allowances of the police in line with the approval of the Federal Government.

He then appealed to the police personnel to be calm, law-abiding, steer clear of mutinous action, be focused on their duties and maintain the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as a disciplined organisation with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances if any.

Adeleke said, “The IG, Usman Baba, has put measures in place to ensure that policemen are comfortable, and he is seeing to the review of death benefits as well as welfare issues, including salary increment, pension, kits etc.

“The IG has accelerated efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council, even as he continues to deliver on the provision of kits, accoutrements, body armour, the cooperative society’s housing scheme, the renovation of training schools, upgrade of police training curriculum, procurement, and deployment of technology to boost ICT-driven policing.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the IG had given assurance that the welfare of the rank and file were been given attention, promising that the proposed new salary structure would be implemented soon.