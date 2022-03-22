fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURNEWSSOCIETY

“We Are Working To Implement Salary Increase” – AIG

March 22, 20220150
"We Are Working To Implement Salary Increase" - AIG

Adeyinka Adeleke, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command said that implementation of the salary increment of police is ongoing.

The AIG on Monday said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, is working on the implementation of the increment in the salaries and allowances of the police in line with the approval of the Federal Government.

He then appealed to the police personnel to be calm, law-abiding, steer clear of mutinous action, be focused on their duties and maintain the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as a disciplined organisation with laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances if any.

Adeleke said, “The IG, Usman Baba, has put measures in place to ensure that policemen are comfortable, and he is seeing to the review of death benefits as well as welfare issues, including salary increment, pension, kits etc.

“The IG has accelerated efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council, even as he continues to deliver on the provision of kits, accoutrements, body armour, the cooperative society’s housing scheme, the renovation of training schools, upgrade of police training curriculum, procurement, and deployment of technology to boost ICT-driven policing.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the IG had given assurance that the welfare of the rank and file were been given attention, promising that the proposed new salary structure would be implemented soon.

Vaccinated Travellers Will Not Be Required To Take COVID Test – FG

About Author

“We Are Working To Implement Salary Increase” – AIG
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 13, 20130233

Ministry of Agric Partners With World Cocoa Foundation on $1.2M Funding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have announce $1.2 million in new funding to provide as
Read More
January 15, 20150254

How Military Repelled Boko Haram Attack On Biu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a rare piece of good news, on Wednesday, January 14, Nigerian troops in the North-east recorded a major victory over the Boko Haram insurgents. The troop
Read More
June 3, 20140234

Aviation, Finance Ministries Hold Talks Over Re-payment Of $500m Loan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The ministries of Aviation, Finance, the Budget Office and the Debt Management Office, DMO, are set to meet today over the re-payment modalities of the $500
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.