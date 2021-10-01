We Are Winning War Against Insecurity, Says Buhari

October 1, 2021 120

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that the country is winning the war against insecurity in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence on Friday.

According to him, the security agencies have been working hard to put an end to insecurity.

He also described the last 18 months as the most difficult period in Nigeria’s history.

“The past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria,” he said.

Buhari added, “Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period.

He explained that his regime’s original priorities for 2020 were to continue stabilising the economy following the recession while restoring peace in areas confronted with security challenges.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on all nations forced the regime to shift gears and re-strategise.

He said, “As our economy continues to open after the COVID-19-related lockdowns; we have also seen the resurgence of insecurity in certain parts of the country.

“In the last four months, the gallant men and women of the military and security agencies have made tremendous progress in addressing these new security challenges.

“We are taking the fight to our enemies from all angles and we are winning.”