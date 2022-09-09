‘We Are Understaffed; Terrorists Killed 40% Of Our Teachers’ – Alkali

The Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Goni Alkali said that 40 percent of the teachers in the north-east have been killed by terrorists.

Alkali made this statement on Thursday at a press conference held at the state house in Abuja. Alkali claimed that due to the geopolitical region’s worst impact from the crisis, there are few here are few teachers available.

“The scarcest product in Nigeria are teachers. In the north-east, over 40 percent of teachers have been killed, we need more teachers,” he said.

18 mega schools have been established by the NEDC, according to Alkali, “that will handle education from primary levels to the secondary.”

“We’re working on 18 schools, three each in the six states. We’re also establishing 18 ICT centres in the states.

“We plan to train at least 10,000 students every year though the ICT schools,” he said.

He added that the rising insurgency in the geopolitical region is caused by a lack of high-quality education.

Alkali continued by saying that the committee has begun a number of reconstruction initiatives, particularly for the homes and bridges that terrorists had destroyed.

He said that various road networks have been rebuilt to stop insurgent activity.

“We have built at least 1000 houses in Borno. We also reconstructed bridges burnt by Boko Haram,” he said.