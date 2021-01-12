We Are Reviewing Resumption Date For Schools – Minister of Education

January 12, 2021 14

The federal government has revealed that it is currently reviewing the January 18 resumption date for schools across the country, following the increase of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, stated this on Monday at the resumed briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Minister of Health on the ongoing NIN registration

Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health commented on the ongoing enrolment exercise being conducted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He said that only President Buhari has the power to issue any order to alter the subsisting one regarding the National Identity Number (NIN) registration.

READ ALSO: Dangote Cement Completes ₦9.77bn Share Buyback

Mamora’s recent comment was in reaction to his earlier comment where he suggested that the NIN registration may be suspended due to the increased breach in COVID-19 guidelines at the NIMC offices.

PTF To Enforce Compliance

Dr Sani Aliyu, the PTF National Coordinator revealed the security agencies will continue to enforce compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions within states.

He explained that regardless of a ‘no lockdown policy’, the PTF would review the existing protocols including a review of the curfew hours.

Aliyu added that a permit to travel would be enforced, particularly for travellers from the United Kingdom and South Africa.