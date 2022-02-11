fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

We Are Ready To Work With JCI Nigeria – LASG

February 11, 20220116

Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development has pledged its support and partnership with the Junior Chamber International Nigeria in empowering the youth and preparing them for qualitative leadership in the society.

Addressing the National delegates of the Non-Governmental Organization in his office following a courtesy visit, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu commended the leadership of the organization for adding values and creating impacts in the lives of the youths across the country.

In his words, ‘’The Ministry of Youth and Social Development is ready to partner with JCI Nigeria organization in moving the state forward when it comes to youths’ affairs, we cannot do it alone and work together would make things better for our youths.

Mr. Dawodu also noted that the ministry will be open to receiving innovative ideas from the youth-centered organization and working on them at the ministry level to ensure that initiative projects are implemented to support the youths.

He further assured the delegates that the ministry will be collaborating with them on their skill-up initiative, adding that the ministry is keen on empowering the young people of Lagos State with relevant skills for productivity in the state.

‘’We are currently looking at how we can organize skills-related programs for young people, it will involve various forms of skills and also educating people to enhance youth productivity.

In his remark, the National President of Junior Chamber International, Wale Bakare lauds the commissioner for his warm reception in receiving the delegates and assures the organization will continue to contribute their quota to the national development through building youths with leadership skills and supporting communities.  

The delegates however presented their #PVCCampaign initiative tagged #YourVoteYourVoice aimed at sensitizing the youths on the importance of getting their permanent voters card to exercise their civic responsibility right during elections and electing the leaders into power, this initiative was endorsed by the Honourable Commissioner. The organization Local chapters across Lagos and nationwide has started the campaign both online and offline.

Fuel Scarcity To Continue As Petrol Transporters Begin Strike
Related tags :

About Author

We Are Ready To Work With JCI Nigeria – LASG
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 19, 20130216

2015: It’s fight to the finish, Atiku Vows!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that any attempt to amend the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to favour the in
Read More
March 31, 201516462

Osogbo Residents Monitor Polls On Billboards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Three days after the presidential and National Assembly elections were held, residents of Osogbo, Osun State, have taken to the streets to watch the results
Read More
December 27, 20130235

Vice-Chancellor at Benson Idahosa University

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It is hereby notified for general information that vacancy exist for the position of Vice-Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City. The Governing
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.