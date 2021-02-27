fbpx
‘We Are Ready To Launch Free Emergency Medical, Ambulance Service’ – FG

February 27, 2021029
The Federal Government revealed that it is set to launch free emergency medical and ambulance service across the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, revealed this during a retreat organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services on the amendment of the 2014 National Health Act.

According to Osagie, the Federal Government is pulling all ambulances together to form the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMAS), which will be launched within the next month.

Dr. Osagie said by dialling the emergency code 112, Nigerians can access emergency ambulance service within minutes, at no cost.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

