We Are On Track To Increase Electricity Supply – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the goal of increasing electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts in six years is still on track.

President Muhammadu Buhari today participated at the 3rd Ministerial Review and Performance Retreat at the State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/OfYpLTIsiI — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 17, 2022

He made the remark while chairing the third ministerial performance review retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries on Monday in Abuja.

Electricity

According to him, the plan is on track, thanks to a collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens, and the first batch of transformers has already arrived in Nigeria.

“The Power Sector has remained a critical priority for the Administration.

“The implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ Policy introduced by this Administration has opened up opportunities for increased delivery of electricity to underserved homes and industries,” he said at the event.

“We are also executing a number of critical projects through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, which will result in achieving the national goal of improved power supply by 2025.

“It is important to state that the partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens AG through the Presidential Power Initiative to increase electricity generation to 25,000 Megawatts (MW) in six years is on course, as the first batch of the transformers has arrived in Nigeria already.”