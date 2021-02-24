fbpx
“We Are Now Awake”, Says Buhari

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“We Are Now Awake”, Says Buhari

February 24, 2021030
“We Are Now Awake”, Says Buhari

“We are now awake“, were some of the words used by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), in Abuja which took place on Tuesday.

He stated that his government will hasten its efforts to ensure accelerated economic growth in the country.

Buhari said the administration’s policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is a deliberate effort that will be pursued with determination.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, after the council’s meeting which was also attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said the country requires a poverty reduction strategy that will usher in “rapid, sustained, sustainable and inclusive economic growth”.

READ ALSO: FG To Expand Digital Switch Over To 31 States

“I was shocked, hearing from you that of the vast agricultural land resources available to the nation, only two percent of it is under irrigation,” Buhari said.

“We will make the best use of the land. Thank you for shaking us up. We are now awake; we will not doze off again. We didn’t just bump into this; we believe it is something we can deliver on.”

During his presentation, Doyin Salami, PEAC chairman, welcomed the country’s exit from recession, but cautioned that the strength of the economic growth must be driven in a way that it will overtake population growth.

“Poverty is not only the lack of cash; it is defined by lack of access to shelter, health, education and jobs which must all be addressed,” he said.

“We are consolidating on the achievements of the past and avoiding past mistakes; it is the first time that everyone is coming on board – federal government, states, the private sector, development partners and the civil society. Poverty reduction must not be left to the federal government alone; it is everybody’s responsibility.”

About Author

“We Are Now Awake”, Says Buhari
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 13, 2015242

Nigeria’s Economy Is In Dire Straits, Needs To Be Salvaged – Osinbajo

The vice presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said the economy of the country is in a state of emergency. He said this yesterday while speaking at the pr
Read More
May 26, 2016064

FG Appoints New PPPRA Chairman

In a meeting with the former Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, Alhaji Mohammed Buba, held on Wednesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal
Read More
October 4, 2016055

Senate To Send 8 Bills For Presidential Approval

The Senate, on Monday, October 3, revealed that it has passed eight bills to support the laws of the country and would send same to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval in the next few days. The bi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon