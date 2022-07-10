‘We Are Not Scared, The Balance Of Any Big Politician Is Becoming Irrelevant’ – Datti

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour party for the upcoming 2023 elections said that social media support will translate into actual votes in the 2023 elections.

Baba-Ahmed said this during Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, which was closely monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

“Go and start looking at the bookings of major European airlines into Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said. “Not during Christmas time. After Christmas time. Late January to third week of February. You will see that they are getting full. Unusually. I’m into the business of data and statistics. And I decided to particularly look at that. This tells you that social media is going to vote. Even if they are in Antarctica, one person is there and he mobilises 100,000 people here to go out and vote. It has succeeded.

“We are not scared. The bank balance of any big politician is starting to be irrelevant. Those of us who sweated for the little that we have, we are spending it very wisely and carefully. Those of them who made it from government, who will just open the coffers and bring it out; they will continue to splash it and it will continue to mean less and less.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had announced Baba-Ahmed as his running mate earlier on Friday.

“I have the distinct honour of presenting to you, my friend and running mate, and God willing, the next Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who has been described as ‘one of Nigeria’s youngest and brightest personalities’ who has distinguished himself in various areas of human endeavours.” Peter Obi said.