“We Are Not Replacing Naira Notes” – CBN

May 22, 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarifies rumours that it intends to replace the naira notes in circulation with digital currency, the eNaira.

This was made known via a statement on Saturday by Osita Nwanisobi, CBN Director, Corporate Communication, saying that the reports are not true.

Nwanisobi said that the comment purportedly made during a stakeholders’ engagement in Asaba, Delta State on eNaira adoption, and on which the reports were based, was misconstrued.

He called on the general public to disregard the reports.

The CBN director explained the digital version of the naira was meant to complement the existing currency notes and therefore, would circulate simultaneously as means of exchange and store of value.

He also touted the benefits of the eNaira, stressing that apart from it safety and speed of use, it will give the underbanked and unbanked populace greater access to financial services, enhancing financial inclusion.

He urged members of the public and business owners to embrace the digital currency as it offers more possibilities.