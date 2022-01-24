‘We Are Losing Students To Foreign Institutions’ – NUC

January 24, 2022 101

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has stated that the outflow of Nigerian students to foreign countries for tertiary education is a challenge.

NUC via its latest weekly bulletin revealed that it would continue to use its statutory mandates to ensure the orderly development of the university system in Nigeria.

The publication read in part, “The recent outflux of Nigerian students to foreign countries for university education, which in most cases, such qualifications are being obtained from unaccredited institutions, has become a major challenge to the Nigerian university system.

“The commission, in performing its statutory regulatory functions of ensuring the orderly development of the NUC, has continued to ensure and maintain quality and standards in university education.

“As the activities of the commission have been progressively expanding in a bid to effectively meet emerging trends in higher education, it has equally led to the phenomenal growth of the university system in Nigeria.

“On the way forward, Prof Abubakar Rasheed (NUC Registrar) reassured all that the NUC will continue to leverage on statutory mandates to ensure the orderly development of the university system in Nigeria.”