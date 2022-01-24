fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAINING

‘We Are Losing Students To Foreign Institutions’ – NUC

January 24, 20220101
'We Are Losing Students To Foreign Institutions' - NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has stated that the outflow of Nigerian students to foreign countries for tertiary education is a challenge.

NUC via its latest weekly bulletin revealed that it would continue to use its statutory mandates to ensure the orderly development of the university system in Nigeria.

The publication read in part, “The recent outflux of Nigerian students to foreign countries for university education, which in most cases, such qualifications are being obtained from unaccredited institutions, has become a major challenge to the Nigerian university system.

“The commission, in performing its statutory regulatory functions of ensuring the orderly development of the NUC, has continued to ensure and maintain quality and standards in university education.

“As the activities of the commission have been progressively expanding in a bid to effectively meet emerging trends in higher education, it has equally led to the phenomenal growth of the university system in Nigeria.

“On the way forward, Prof Abubakar Rasheed (NUC Registrar) reassured all that the NUC will continue to leverage on statutory mandates to ensure the orderly development of the university system in Nigeria.”

Cost Of Food Outpaces Nigeria’s N30,000 Minimum Wage – Study

About Author

‘We Are Losing Students To Foreign Institutions’ – NUC
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING
August 2, 20160405

Buhari Appoints New CEOs For NUC, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new chief executive officers (CEOs) for the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National
Read More
UI VC Position EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
September 14, 20200284

18 Professors Vie for UI VC Position

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram No fewer than 18 candidates have begun campaign in the race to fill the vacant office of the vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Ibadan (UI) ahead of
Read More
ASUU Strike: FG Agrees To Additional ₦15 billion Revitalisation Fund COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
November 20, 20200605

ASUU Strike: FG Agrees To Pay Additional ₦15 billion as Revitalisation Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has accepted to pay an extra N15 billion as revitalization fund, a demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The Min
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.