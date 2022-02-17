“We Are Determined To Qualify For World Cup 2022” – Super Eagles

February 17, 2022 159

Nigerians have been assured by the Super Eagles players and coaches that they are determined to earn a spot at the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals to be held in Qatar between November 14 and December 18, 2022.

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports at a virtual meeting with the chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation, Coaches Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, as well as the playing body, said they were aware of the huge challenge that Ghana’s Black Stars would present in next month’s two-legged play-off.

They, however, insisted that they were determined to emerge victoriously.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there,” said Captain Ahmed Musa. “A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there, want to experience it again.

“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result.

“We must admit that Ghana also want to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on.”