We Are Dealing With An Enthronement of Evil – Soyinka on Insecurity

January 9, 2021 26

Playwright Wole Soyinka has described the country’s current state of insecurity as an “enthronement of evil in the society”.

Soyinka expressed his sentiments on Nigeria’s persisting insecurity on a programme on Arise TV on Saturday.

The Nobel Laureate called on both the government to call for help, stating that the country was in a “stage of desperation”.

Soyinka urged the government to all it could to ensure that the country was safe, adding that, “If they have to pay people to come and help us, then call them whatever you want.”

He said, “You don’t appease evil; we are dealing with evil, there is no other word, we are dealing with the proliferation, the enthronement of evil in the society. And unfortunately, we have encouraged its manifestation, its proliferation, its entrenchment.

READ ALSO: Moyo Thomas Breaks Silence On Paternity of Her Children

“So, let them get away with the issue of sovereignty. If they have to pay people to come and help us, then call them whatever you want. Please go ahead because we’ve reached that stage of desperation.

“But I will prefer a general mobilisation in which people are trained, farmers especially are trained to work with the hoe in one hand and the gun in the other hand, ready to protect their lives, their harvests and the rest of us.

“We are not unique, history is full of those situations…I will like to see a national mobilisation. Let’s be practical.”