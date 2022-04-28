We Are Committed To Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Godrej Nigeria

April 28, 2022 50

Godrej Nigeria, a manufacturing firm, says it is devoted to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy and corporate social responsibility.

The firm said this when it donated 10,000 units of its insecticides to the Federal Government as part of its contribution to the national economy.

The firm, in a statement, said it was committed to research and development as it sought further growth opportunities.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, emphasised the need for engagement and continued investment in malaria prevention methods and sustained collaboration with stakeholders.

He spoke while in Abuja, while hosting Godrej Nigeria, makers of GoodKnight Power Shots insecticide.

Earlier, the Godrej team had explained that the brand remains committed to growth and development.

“There are very startling statistics about malaria in Nigeria. For example, according to the World Health Organisation, 60 per cent of people who visit the hospitals are diagnosed with malaria. Even more startling is the fact that; 57 per cent of malaria deaths happen in children less than five years old”

The company noted malaria elimination efforts would be through community engagement, continued investment to dial-up awareness on malaria prevention methods, and sustained collaboration with stakeholders.

“As a brand that is intentional with innovations and with years of research, Godrej developed the Goodknight Power Shots, designed for Nigeria; it is worthy of note that it has made a significant impact in the country in the last two years.”