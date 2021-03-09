We Are Beginning To See End Of Pandemic – Ogun Gov. Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

March 9, 2021 42

States have begun to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses, with Ogun State receiving 50,000 doses out of the 100,000 doses to be delivered to the state.

Receiving the vaccine at the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, urged residents to register “or preregister” for the vaccine.

He stated that the state would be prioritising frontline health workers and elders according to the guidelines of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Abiodun said, “I am sure you are aware that there is a portal that already exists and there is a link that allows you to register or preregister and identify your local government so it can be close to the available centre as possible.

“We will be prioritising our front line health workers, our elders and we go down the line as stipulated by NPHCDA.

“This vaccine that we are getting and the protocol are the first shot. Then we get the booster shots and it is not until we get that booster shots that we have the required level of immunity.

“Even at that, what science tells us is that it is meant to reduce the severity of disease so the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will still continue to obtain.

“We are beginning to see the end of the pandemic, the COVID- 19 protocols and guidelines continue.”