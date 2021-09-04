We Are Always Ahead Of Exam Malpractices Offenders – JAMB

September 4, 2021 123

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has said that it was always steps ahead of perpetrators of exam malpractices.

Stating this was the Registrar of the Board, Ishaq Oloyede, in Bwari, Abuja, on Friday.

He said that the Board had received complaints from a number of candidates over compromised results of their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede said, “Fraudsters have continued to be at the heart of examination malpractice in this sector but I assure you things are not being done like in the past again; we are in the days of technology.

“We have imbedded into our systems materials that help us expose everything as it is.

“When allegations come like this, we ask for evidence from candidates and it is this same evidence we use to expose all the communication and transactions between JAMB and the candidates.

“What most of them do not know is that we have all records of our transactions with them. We are always ahead of them and we will not relent but continue to tackle them.”

The registrar shared that the Board was sued N1 billion by a candidate who claimed he received a fake result.

Detailing further, he said that a cross-check of the result presented by the claimant and the score on the Board’s record did not match, adding that the message submitted as evidence by the candidate lacked the stamp of JAMB’s signature present on all results shared by the Board.

Oloyede said that receipts of messages including timestamps, response, dates, and time, were all available on the portal.

He said, “Every text message sent by JAMB through any of the telecom providers has its signature on every message sent to the candidate.

“You can see that the only score recorded for this particular candidate is 265 and no any history of 380 or any other figure as alleged.

“We are also able to see results request, response, dates and time, all on the portal. So, if it is not from us, we would definitely find out.

“The message he show us stating his score was 380 has no JAMB signature. These are some of the strategies we have put in place to curb these form of illicit acts.”