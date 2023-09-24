WATT Confirms Recently Announced Contractual Agreement With Airtel Nigeria

Following a press statement from WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT) on September 12th 2023, the independently owned provider of hybrid solar solutions confirms that it is in a contractual agreement with Airtel Nigeria. This statement has been approved by Airtel Nigeria.

Oluwole Eweje, Chief Executive Officer of WATT, commented: “Further to the press release of WATT Renewable Corporation regarding its relationship with Airtel Nigeria for the installation and delivery of Solar PV and Storage across various cell sites in Nigeria, Watt Renewable Corporation wishes to clarify that both companies are in a contractual relationship, that will significantly revolutionize the Energy-as-a-Service model in Nigeria.

“Airtel Nigeria is committed to achieving greater certainty and uptime from its power supply which will in turn improve its service delivery to its millions of customers. WATT Renewable Corporation being a leader in efficient power supply to telecom sites in Nigeria has its eyes set on sustainable development that will not only support Airtel to achieve its sustainability, reliability and cost goals but also create holistic and sustainable value for people and communities. Both companies are working closely to achieve their common objectives.”

Leading telecommunication service provider, Airtel Nigeria, distanced itself from a recent media report that the company awarded a contract to WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT) to deliver over 32MW installed capacity of solar PV and storage across 600 cell sites across Nigeria.

Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said in a statement that the involvement of Airtel Nigeria with WATT was limited to only 30 sites as a proof of concept of WATT’s Energy-as-a-Service offering. Of the 30 sites commissioned, 18 are currently up and running.

“The report in the press about Airtel Nigeria awarding this nationwide contract to WATT Renewable Corporation is inaccurate,” Adeniran said.

He added that, “Airtel Nigeria is indeed committed to its sustainability goals and continues to pursue its Net Zero objectives across its operations. As we progress in our path towards achieving these, we will keep the public updated.”