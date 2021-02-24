fbpx
Water Packaging Factories Shut Down By Lagos Gov Over Manufacturing Practices

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSSOCIETY

Water Packaging Factories Shut Down By Lagos Gov Over Manufacturing Practices

February 24, 2021030
Water Packaging Factories Shut Down By Lagos Gov Over Manufacturing Practices

The Lagos State Government has commenced the sealing off of water factories where sachet and bottled water are processed over deviation from Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC), Funke Adepoju.

She stated that the state government wasn’t out to hound businesses but to ensure that they comply with the GMP.

The LSWRC boss noted that with the power vested upon the regulatory body by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, it was tasked with the duty of regulating the activities of players in the water packaging business.

She said that the goal of the body is to ensure strict adherence to acceptable standards.

Adepoju said, “We are not all out to hound businesses. On the contrary, we want water producers to do business and thrive. However, in doing business, safety procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) must be strictly observed.

READ ALSO: Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring – AfDB President

“As the regulatory body empowered by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, to regulate the activities of those engaged in the provision, consumption, treatment, packaging, sales and supply of bottled drinking water contained in bottles or polythene bags, our principal interest is to ensure acceptable standards.”

She informed players in the water packaging business to note that the regulatory body would continue to enforce regulatory provisions to ensure that residents consume safe drinking water.

“Water producers, beverage producers, bottling companies and operators in the water abstraction and production industry must come to terms with the fact that the LSWRC would not shy away from strictly enforcing regulatory provisions in the bid to ensure residents consume only safe and hygienic water,” she said.

Related tags :

About Author

Water Packaging Factories Shut Down By Lagos Gov Over Manufacturing Practices
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Maintains Downward slope, Investors Lose N20 Billion BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 2, 2019046

Bears Dominate Stock Market as indices Declines by N206 billion

Following price losses incurred by most blue-chip stocks, transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reopened on a downturn yesterday, causing market capitalisation to plun
Read More
September 2, 2013040

FG Commits to Reducing Cost and Time of Business

The Federal Government has renewed its commitment to reduce cost and time of doing business in Nigeria. The Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr. Olusegun Aganga said this at the opening ceremony of t
Read More
Human trafficking COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 25, 20200175

Seyi Makinde Relaxes Oyo State COVID-19 Curfew

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the State in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. The new curfew directive currently in force in the Stat
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon