Water Packaging Factories Shut Down By Lagos Gov Over Manufacturing Practices

February 24, 2021 30

The Lagos State Government has commenced the sealing off of water factories where sachet and bottled water are processed over deviation from Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC), Funke Adepoju.

She stated that the state government wasn’t out to hound businesses but to ensure that they comply with the GMP.

The LSWRC boss noted that with the power vested upon the regulatory body by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, it was tasked with the duty of regulating the activities of players in the water packaging business.

She said that the goal of the body is to ensure strict adherence to acceptable standards.

Adepoju said, “We are not all out to hound businesses. On the contrary, we want water producers to do business and thrive. However, in doing business, safety procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) must be strictly observed.

“As the regulatory body empowered by Section 313 (h) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law, 2017, to regulate the activities of those engaged in the provision, consumption, treatment, packaging, sales and supply of bottled drinking water contained in bottles or polythene bags, our principal interest is to ensure acceptable standards.”

She informed players in the water packaging business to note that the regulatory body would continue to enforce regulatory provisions to ensure that residents consume safe drinking water.

“Water producers, beverage producers, bottling companies and operators in the water abstraction and production industry must come to terms with the fact that the LSWRC would not shy away from strictly enforcing regulatory provisions in the bid to ensure residents consume only safe and hygienic water,” she said.