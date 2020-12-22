Watch WWE TLC 2020 Highlights As Randy Orton Burns The Fiend To Death

December 22, 2020 21

WWE TLC was a wild show. It featured several solid matches, and two exceptional world championship bouts. But the main event, the Firefly Inferno, was peak cringe WWE — and featured Randy Orton apparently burning The Fiend to death.

Still, for as dumb as the main event was, TLC was still a great show. Nothing was was bad until the main event, and the two world title matches — in which both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns retained — were must-see good.

Below are the full results from WWE TLC 2020.



Randy Orton lights The Fiend on fire

After a night of wrestling far better than anyone expected, we got a main event that was just about as bad as everyone expected. In a Firefly Inferno match, in which the goal was to light a part of your opponent’s body on fire, Randy Orton lit “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s jacket on fire, winning a very bad match.

Then, after the match, he poured gasoline all over The Fiend’s unconscious body and then lit him on fire. Cool

The match was so bad. A few minutes in, The Fiend raised his arms to summon flames — leading to fire to shoot out of flamethrowers around the ring. There was no drama, since The Fiend no sells most things. It was mostly just brawling with exchanges of some signature moves.

Roman Reigns beats Kevin Owens to retain Universal Title

Even better than the excellent open, this was so fun from beginning to end. Outstanding wrestling, outstanding drama, this was the best match of Reigns’ title reigns so far, and easily one of the best WWE matches of the year.

Reigns won the match, but Kevin Owens was the star. He did such a great job of being the scrappy, plucky babyface — and it worked so well because Reigns was such a giving top heel. The booking is such that the odds of Owens winning were tiny, yet I believed multiple times that it would happen.

It started with Owens attacking Reigns as Reigns was posing in the ring during his entrance. Owens took out Reigns, but was quickly attacked by Jey Uso. Thus began the story of the bout: It was Owens against Reigns and Uso at basically every turn. Owens crushed Uso’s ankle with a chair, and later powerbombed him through a table. But each time Owens had victory in grasp, Uso would return to take it away.

