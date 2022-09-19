Watch The Queen’s Funeral: Live Stream Online Here

Over 4.1bn people are expected to turn to their TVs and streaming services today to watch the Queen’s funeral from all over the world. Hundreds of broadcasters are showing special programs and live streams of the event this morning with coverage of every minute from the moment Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall through to when Her Majesty is laid to rest at Windsor Castle. This is how to watch the Queen’s funeral live, online and on TV, from wherever you are.

The coverage will allow viewers to take in the full event including the processions to Westminster Abbey, to Wellington Arch, the hearse to Windsor and the final route of Her Majesty’s body from Long Walk in Windsor, up to the castle and to Her Majesty’s final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

Watch the Queen’s funeral: live stream free from anywhere

All of the UK broadcasters that have opted to show live coverage of the Queen’s funeral will do so without charge. Both the BBC News and Sky News coverage will be available through their YouTube channels, so that those abroad will also be able to watch the live event as broadcast by the British media.