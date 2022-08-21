WATCH AFRICA ANYWHERE ON ACCELERATE PLUS

THE BEST AFRICAN CONTENT … CURATED JUST FOR YOU.

Accelerate Plus is an affordable Subscription Video on Demand Service launched by Accelerate T.V. that brings the best content from Africa to you anytime, anywhere. Accelerate Plus aims to be a forerunner in shifting the dominant narrative about Africa, a key reason that led to the creation of the platform as a space to highlight only the continent’s finest creative works.

The Accelerate Plus app can be accessed in all African countries and some European and American countries. It is a safe platform for the entire family to enjoy the best content out of Africa and it has control features that make it safe for children.

Think Dramas, Films, Music, Talkshows, Lifestyle and entertainment content and you’re only a click away from it with Accelerate Plus. Current user favourites on the platform include Visa on Arrival, The Olive, The Cover, Third Avenue, Pay Day and The Herbert Macaulay Affair.

VISA ON ARRIVAL:

Watch this hilarious comedy show starring Bovi Ugboma, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Oluwatoyin Albert (Dat Warri Girl) and Temisan ‘Taymesan’ Emmanuel as they crack your ribs with their mannerisms while denying or approving visas to people who want to travel. Each episode in this series promises to keep you hooked.

THE OLIVE:

This series follows the life of a man, Anayo, who revisits old memories a year after his wife passes and finds more than he bargained for. This slow burner is sure to keep you immersed as what you see is not what it is. This series stars actors like Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem and many more. Watch this series on Accelerate Plus and join Anayo in discovering his wife’s secrets a year after her demise.

THE COVER:

Watch what happens behind the scenes of our monthly fashion cover shoot. This lifestyle and entertainment programme features celebrities from different spheres of the creative industry and provides the viewers with an in-depth look into their lifestyle. The discussions vary and cover different exciting and educative subjects.

PAY DAY:

Payday tells the story of two close friends and flatmates, Paul and Ortega, who lose their landlord very suddenly, before renewing their annual rent, seemingly without an heir apparent. The young lads grab the unpleasant but advantageous occasion to “enjoy” themselves somewhat. Unfortunately, the daughter of the landlord appears and gives the guys a 24-hour notice to pay or vacate. They devise a plan to retrieve the rent overnight, which leads to a deadly encounter.

THE HERBERT MACAULAY AFFAIR

Join William Benson as he takes on the role of Herbert Macaulay in this historical piece centered around events that shaped Macaulay’s life and politics. The Herbert Macaulay Affair set in the 1920’s follows Young Herbert who returns from England and begins the opposition to the colonial government.

A monthly Accelerate Plus subscription costs as little as N100 if you bank with Access Bank and N500 if you do not. Before downloading the app from the iOS app store or Google Play store and signing in, you must register and subscribe at www.accelerateplus.tv in order to avoid paying the $4.99 rate which is the monthly subscription fee outside of Nigeria. Once this is done, you will be able to access the best Afrocentric content on the platform.

Join the fun! Head over to https://accelerateplus.tv to watch Africa, anywhere.