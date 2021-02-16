WASSCE: WAEC Releases 2020 Examination Results

February 16, 2021 36

Candidates of the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) can now view their results, as the examination body released the results on Monday.

The body noted that the released results are for private candidates.

Announcing the release of the results, the Head of WAEC’s National office, Patrick Areghan, said that only 31,751 out of the 61,509 candidates obtained credit and above in five subjects.

He added that 24,491 other candidates got credit and above in five subjects that included mathematics and the English Language.

Areghan said, “The analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 61,509 candidates that sat for the examination, 31,751 of them obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

“A total of 24,491 other candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 12,040, representing 49.16 percent, are male candidates while 12,451 others representing 50.84 percent are female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 and 2019, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, were 35.99 and 35.10 percent respectively.

“Thus, there is a marginal increase of 4.72 percent in performance in this regard.”