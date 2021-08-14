WASSCE: See Timetable For WAEC 2021

August 14, 2021 233

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

As it is the annual tradition, the examination body has released a timetable that would guide prospective candidates to prepare ahead of the exam.

Announcing the timetable on Tuesday was the Head of WAEC, Nigeria office, Patrick Areghan.

The exam is scheduled to hold from Monday, 16 August to Friday, 8 October 2021.

Earlier this month, the examination body had said that it would not tolerate the observed habit of many candidates of registering late.

Areghan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), had said, “Late registration makes preparations very cumbersome. On the contrary, we do not experience same during examination for private candidates.

“This year, we opened our portal for registration of candidates on Feb. 5, to close on May 16; that is a three-month interval.

“We later extended it to May 31, but due to activities of defaulters, we kept shifting the goalpost until the end of June. This is July and as at the 15th, these stragglers were still calling for more extension.

“These are people who will not do the needful within the given period; this will no longer be tolerated, no matter the explanation advanced.”

Screenshot of the WAEC timetable

NIN For WAEC

Areghan also said that candidates would be required to have a National Identity Number (NIN) before they can be allowed to sit for exams.

He directed all prospective candidates to take up a registration form for their NIN at any office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in line with the directive of the Federal Government.

He stressed, that candidates without NIN would not be granted entry into the examination hall.

“Let me also use this medium to announce that as we continue to make progress in the conduct of the Council’s business in Nigeria, NIN will become a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 and subsequent diets (No NIN, no entry!),” he said.