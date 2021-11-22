fbpx

EDUCATION & TRAINING

November 22, 2021
WASSCE: How To Check 2021 WAEC Result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, released on Monday the result of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2021.

Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, while announcing the result at the WAEC office said the examination, which was an international one, took place simultaneously throughout the five-member countries of the Council – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789).

Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2021. Select the Type of Examination

Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

How To Check 2021 WAEC Result Online

Send SMS in the format below:

WAECExamNoPINExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers) For example -: WAEC42501010011234567890122007

Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message. Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost ₦30 Only)

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

