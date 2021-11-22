WASSCE: How To Check 2021 WAEC Result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, released on Monday the result of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2021.
Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of the Nigeria National Office, while announcing the result at the WAEC office said the examination, which was an international one, took place simultaneously throughout the five-member countries of the Council – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.
How To Check 2021 WAEC Result Online
Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789).
Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2021. Select the Type of Examination
Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number
Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN
Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up
How To Check 2021 WAEC Result Online
Send SMS in the format below:
WAECExamNoPINExamYear To short-code 32327 (MTN, Airtel & Glo subscribers) For example -: WAEC42501010011234567890122007
Note: Ensure you adhere strictly to the format above. There should be no space in the message. Wait for your result to be delivered to your phone via SMS. (SMS Cost ₦30 Only)
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.