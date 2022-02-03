fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

WAGPA: Nigerian Appointed DG

February 3, 2022027

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), has appointed a Nigerian, Chafari Kanya, as its Director-General.

WAGPA is an international organisation established by a treaty between Nigeria, Benin, Togo and Ghana to regulate trans-border gas pipeline laid from offshore Nigeria to the four countries.

Kanya, who was appointed at the elections of the body, hails from the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, in his congratulatory message to the Adamawa indigene signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wunosikou, described her victory as “path-breaking, and a matter of immense pride not just to WAGPA, but for all Adamawa and Nigerian citizens”.

Fintiri expressed positiveness that Kanya would make a difference, having served the organisation in different capacities before her elevation to the position of director-general, saying the organisation made the right choice.

He said, “I could not be prouder to congratulate the next director-general. I know Chafari will do the job with the best interest of everyone, whether or not she had their votes.

“I am certain that WAGPA is set for transformation and consolidation of achievements of the outgoing director-general. Her emergence is not just victory to Nigeria, but WAGPA, that would experience continuity in terms of standard and decorum in administration. Many are counting on you to lead the way. By voting you, WAGPA has proved again that the unity of the organisation is strong.”

InterswitchSPAK 3.0: A Race To The Finale
Related tags :

About Author

WAGPA: Nigerian Appointed DG
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 21, 20150215

Foreign Exchange Crisis Threatens Third Quarter Fuel Import

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There are strong indications that the ongoing foreign exchange crisis in the country is a threat to the petroleum products imports for the third quarter of
Read More
NCDC Confirms 599 New COVID Cases In 14 States, FCT COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 23, 20200404

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 625 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In three days, more than 1,700 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 675 new cases confirmed on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Co
Read More
Again, Fed Govt, ASUU Cancel Meeting On Strike COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
February 2, 20190362

ASUU Strike: No End in Sight as FG, ASUU Fail to Reach Agreement Again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigige: We’ve met demand half-way Another meeting between the federal government and the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended yes
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.