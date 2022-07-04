WAGL Energy To Boost Cooking Gas Supply With Jetties

To increase the supply and penetration of liquefied petroleum gas, also known as cooking gas, in the subregion, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Sahara Group are planning to develop and build jetties across West African countries through their joint venture company, WAGL Energy Limited.

In a statement on Sunday, the managing director of WAGL Energy Limited, Emmanuel Ubani, stated that negotiations for the first of the lot were already well along.

He claimed that the move was one of many made by the business to seize chances in the field of the energy transition.

He claimed that WAGL has started building infrastructure to benefit from the impending energy transition era.

Although Ubani acknowledged the continent’s growing LPG demand, he cautioned that more strategic policies and investments were needed to promote further and expand the use of the product in rural areas.

According to him, an enabling environment for the sector must be established before LPG gains a major or dominating market share in Sub-Saharan African nations.

Infrastructure, including liquefaction and regasification plants, gas distribution, pipelines, gas distribution vehicles, cylinder distribution, and segmented local distribution to specific homes and businesses, were among the items he named as making up the enabling environment.

Ensuring this requires public and private investments at a level that allows for economies of scale and support in making the sector commercially viable.