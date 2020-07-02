WAEC Timetable Not Determined by Nigeria – PTF Coordinator

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, says the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) timetable is not determined by Nigeria.

PTF Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu said the current COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world will eventually go away.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, he noted that the Federal Government will not want a serious spill-over in the nation’s academic calendar that will affect graduating students.

“We have a large number of students that are in their exit year. They need to move on. We have exams that are not specific only to Nigeria but in West Africa, WAEC for instance.

“We need to find a way to safely get these students to do their exams and exit, otherwise we will have a serious spill-over when it comes to education.

“COVID will go away eventually. It may take a year or longer, but what we don’t want is to have such a significant impact on our educational programme where children are unable to move at home where there is no mobility,” he said on Wednesday.

Aliyu’s remarks come two days after the PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, hinted that schools will be reopened nationwide for graduating students with immediate effect.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of schools nationwide.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020, through Midnight of Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect: Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across State borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July 2020;

“Enforcement of laws around non-pharmaceutical interventions by States, in particular, the use of face masks in public places;

“Safe re-opening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations,” he said.

Source: Channels TV