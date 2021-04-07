fbpx
WAEC Says COVID-19 To Prevent WASSCE From Holding This May/June

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says its 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, earlier scheduled for May/June, may not hold.

The Council’s Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, gave the hint while announcing the release of results of the 2021 first series of the WASSCE for private candidates on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mr Areghan said the effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still much felt in the education sector.

He noted that the entire education calendar has been distorted and, therefore, may not be possible to conduct the examination as scheduled.

“Let me use this opportunity to disperse (dispel) rumours, being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

“The effect of the COVID-19 is still very much felt in the education sector and this has taken its toll on the academic calendar in the country.

“It is, therefore, not going to be possible to have the examination in May/June this year.

“A convenient international time table for the conduct of this examination will soon be released.

“To this effect, all stakeholders are, therefore, requested to keep their fingers crossed until they hear directly from WAEC,’’ the WAEC boss said.

Mr Areghan appealed to all the school principals and proprietors to keep to the stipulated timelines for the enrolment of candidates for the examination.

According to him, it is important to re-emphasise the role of Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) in the computation of candidates’ results.

“All schools are advised to get this aspect of the registration process right, in order to make the entry processes seamless.”

