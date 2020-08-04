WAEC Releases International Timetable for 2020 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the final international timetable for the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council took to its Twitter page on Tuesday to break the news.

The council, in a statement by Demainus Ojijeogu, WAEC spokesman, also enjoined the general public to disregard “several versions of the examination timetable that have been in circulation”

According to the statement, the examination would begin effective from August 17, and through September 12, 2020.

“The council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.”

More to follow…

Source: The Cable