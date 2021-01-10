fbpx
WAEC Releases Deadline For 2021 Registration

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

WAEC Releases Deadline For 2021 Registration

January 10, 2021024
WAEC releases deadline for 2021 registration

The deadline for the registration of the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been slated for January 29.

This disclosure was made by the examination body, stating that the date was for private candidates for the 2021-First Series.

In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, the registration pins, and other vital information can be obtained at WAEC’s office.

The statement read, “The West African Examinations Council invites potential candidates to register for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.

READ ALSO: Check Your WAEC Result Using These 7 Easy Steps

“Registration pins and information CDs can be obtained at WAEC office, Aduwawa Benin city, banks and accredited agents.

“Entry closes on January 29th, 2021. Registration fee is N3, 950, 00.

“The public announcement is from our WAEC Zonal offices, Benin City, Edo State. This information applies to Nigerians who want to sit for WASSCE this year. And the pin can be gotten from any WAEC office nearest to them.”

Related tags :

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Portal [ MAIN ]JOBS
June 22, 2015131

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOBS | Engineering Training for Fresh & Experienced Graduates – ATS Allied Group

ATS Allied Group – Engineering like every profession is technical, skill and experienced based. ATS Engineering training Centre specialises on training of Engineers specifically in the Oil and G
Read More
Olam and MIT AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSLETTER
February 12, 2020077

 Olam Partners with MIT Solve for Sustainable Food Systems Solutions

Olam International, a leading global agri-business, has partnered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Solve (MIT Solve) to design a Challenge aimed at addressing the issues around sustainable fo
Read More
Yakubu Hands Over to Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mauzu COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 10, 2020095

INEC Releases Edo State Governorship Primaries Timetable

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday released the timeline for primaries for the 15 political parties contesting Edo State governorship election slated for September 19. Accordin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon