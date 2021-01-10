WAEC releases deadline for 2021 registration

January 10, 2021 24

The deadline for the registration of the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been slated for January 29.

This disclosure was made by the examination body, stating that the date was for private candidates for the 2021-First Series.

In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, the registration pins, and other vital information can be obtained at WAEC’s office.

The statement read, “The West African Examinations Council invites potential candidates to register for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE) for private candidates, 2021-First Series.

READ ALSO: Check Your WAEC Result Using These 7 Easy Steps

“Registration pins and information CDs can be obtained at WAEC office, Aduwawa Benin city, banks and accredited agents.

“Entry closes on January 29th, 2021. Registration fee is N3, 950, 00.

“The public announcement is from our WAEC Zonal offices, Benin City, Edo State. This information applies to Nigerians who want to sit for WASSCE this year. And the pin can be gotten from any WAEC office nearest to them.”