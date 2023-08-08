WAEC Releases 2023 SSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the releases of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

WAEC’s Head of Nigeria’s Office, Patrick Areghan, announced the results in Lagos on Monday, saying that out of a total of 1,613,733 applicants who sat for the examination, 1,476,565 participants, or 91.5%, had their results fully processed and disseminated.

He went on to say that the results of 137,168 candidates, or 8.5%, are still being processed “due to some shortcomings, non-challant, lethargy, incomplete CASS upload, disobedience of rubrics, etc associated with the schools and candidates concerned.”

Areghan further stated that efforts are being made to complete the resolution process so that all affected applicants’ results can be fully processed and released within the next several days.

Areghan declared an increase in candidate pass rates, with a total of 1,361,608 candidates, or 84.38 percent, obtaining credit or above in a minimum of five courses with or without English Language or Mathematics.

Candidates totaling 1,287,920, or 79.81 percent of all candidates, received credits or higher in a minimum of five courses, including English Language and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, WAEC has revealed that the results of 262,803 applicants, or 16.29% of all candidates who took the exam, are being withheld due to numerous documented incidences of examination malpractice.

According to the exam board, this is 6.54% lower than the 22.83% obtained in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.