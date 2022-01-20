WAEC Registration 2022/2023 Form Fee, Date, Deadline, Pin Portal

January 20, 2022 86

It is another season, and West African Examination Council (WAEC) Registration for 2022 has started. There are some questions parents and wards alike would want to know about WAEC. How much is the WAEC Registration fee for 2022/2023? How do I buy the WAEC pin and register online?

If you would like to know, this information covers all registration information about WAEC 2022 for students. The link to the registration portal for WAEC internal candidates and private candidates and how to register are posted below.

Notably, the registration starting date and the closing date/deadline for the registration of WAEC for the 2022/2023 session have been started below.

When WAEC Registration For 2022 Start In Nigeria?

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) approved the 8th February 2022 as the official date for the commencement of the WAEC SSCE 2022 registration.

WAEC 2022: What are the Requirements for Registration

Primarily, there are certain requirements all the 2022 WAEC candidates that wish to register for the 2022 WAEC SSCE exam must meet;

Registration Requirements:

National Identity Number (NIN): WAEC has announced that NIN is compulsory for registering for the 2022 WAEC exam.

List of Subjects to register

Passport photographs

Addresses of the candidates

WAEC ePin

Personal Information Required for Registration:

Furthermore, you will have to provide the following personal information when registering for the exam;

Name

Valid Date of Birth (D.O.D)

A valid email

State of Origin

Local Government

State

Nationality

Who is Qualified to Register WAEC 2022?

The Federal Government, alongside the West African Examination Council Nigeria Branch, aired that only students in the Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) are qualified to register and write the 2022 WAEC exam.

Students in the Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2) are not qualified/permitted by the West African Examination Council to register for the 2022 WAEC exam.

WAEC 2022 Form/Registration Fee: How much this Year?

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) declared that the registration fee and the amount for the WAEC SSCE registration form for 2022 are as follows;

School Candidates (Internal Candidates) registration fee: The registration fee for WAEC school candidates in 2022 has been increased from Thirteen thousand nine hundred and fifty nairas (N13,950) to Eighteen Thousand Naira (N18,000).

Registration of ePin for WAEC 2022

All external WAEC candidates are to carry out their official registration on the official WAEC Portal, while school candidates must carry out their registration on the school portal.

How to Register for WAEC 2022?

To register the 2022 WAEC online, kindly follow the steps as outlined below;

Visit https://registration.waecdirect.org/ or https://www.waeconline.org.ng/register/

Click on “General Information”

Click on“HOW TO REGISTER” to see the proper steps to register

Click on“AVAILABLE SUBJECTS” to see the complete list of available WAEC subjects

Select“AVAILABLE EXAM TOWNS” to see the full list of WAEC exam towns

Click “BIOMETRIC DATA CAPTURE SOFTWARE” to download the WAEC Biometric Data Capture Software

Tap “REGISTRATION FORM” to download the registration form

Finally, select “REGISTRATION PIN/CODE” to download the registration Pin/Code

The WAEC closing date and registration deadline for online and offline registration for the 2022 WAEC SSCE exam are 30th April 2022.

The West Examinations Council (WAEC) issued a very strong warning to all 2022 WAEC candidates that there will be no extension of the deadline for registration.

There will be no late registration of candidates by schools in the 2022 WAEC exam, and the deadline for the registration will not be extended as in other years.