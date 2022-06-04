WAEC Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

June 4, 2022 22

The WAEC 2022 recruitment portal is online, and anyone interested in applying can do so. The official recruiting portal can view the WAEC recruitment form 2022. Interested applicants are recommended to apply solely through the official WAEC registration portal for this position.

The West African Examinations Council has job openings for degree and non-degree holders. To apply, all you need is an active email account and a phone number and suitable qualifications.

However, there are specific standards you must complete before applying to demonstrate that you are healthy and ready to be placed through the WAEC screening process, hence enhancing your chances of being selected. The prerequisites are listed below. Please keep in mind that job titles differ and that not all open opportunities require a resume.

WAEC Recruitment Requirement 2022

The following is a list of requirements that all applicants must meet before filling out the online application form.

Bachelor’s degree obtained from accredited institutions of higher learning in the said subject areas.

All applicants must possess 5 O’ Level Credit Passes in not more than two sittings, including Mathematics and English Language.

Only applicants with a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject areas should apply.

HND holders in relevant school subjects with Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) may also apply.

Applicants should not be more than 35years of age.

Applicants must possess an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

Applicants must be ready and willing to be deployed to any part of the state.

Applicants must be certified medically fit for work by a recognized Government Hospital.

Applicants must upload their recent passport photograph, valid means of identification (National I. D card, Driver’s license, International Passport, or Voters’ card), plus all academic certificates.

Applicants must have a Recent passport photographs

How to Apply for the WAEC Recruitment

Applicants must ensure that they follow all required application procedures and submit all required documents. Interested applicants should follow the steps outlined below to apply:

First, you must have internet access that will enable you to visit the WAEC recruitment portal by clicking here >>> recruitment.waec.com.ng

Click on the register menu

Once you register, a verification code will be sent to your email address.

Click on the link sent to your email.

Once you have verified your account, click on sign in.

Input your details, log in and apply for the vacant positions.

WAEC Recruitment Interview/Aptitude Test

The portal will be closed once the recruiting deadline has passed, and those who applied will be invited to an interview or aptitude test, with only those who perform well-receiving job letters. Because the interview will almost certainly be a computer-based test, applicants should gather their prior questions and start practising ahead of time.

As soon as the screening date is announced, those selected to participate should obtain a PDF copy of the West African Examination Council’s prior questions and answers.