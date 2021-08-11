fbpx

WAEC: NIN Required For 2022 WAEC

August 11, 20210101
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) stated that candidates without the National Identification Number (NIN) will not write the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as from 2022.

The Head of WAEC in Nigeria, Patrick Areghan broke the news in Lagos on Tuesday.

“Let me also use this medium to announce that as we continue to make progress in the conduct of the Council’s business in Nigeria, NIN will become a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022 and subsequent diets (No NIN, no entry!),” he said.

Areghan also called on those sitting for the exam next year to enrol for their NIN registration.

“This means that all prospective candidates must register with the National Identity Management Commission and get their NIN. This is in line with the Federal Government’s policy, as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he added.

This comes as Areghan announced that this year’s WASSCE would commence on August 16.

According to him, the exam would continue for a period of seven weeks in Nigeria and end on September 30.

“In accordance with the Final International Timetable, the WASCCE 2021 will take place throughout the sub-region from Monday, 16h August to Friday, 8th October 2021,” he added.

“However, the examination will end in Nigeria on 30 September 2021- spanning a period of seven – weeks.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

