WAEC Holds off Release of Results Due to Curfew

October 28, 2020 20

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the release of results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement on its Twitter page on Wednesday, the examination body said the move was due to the curfew introduced in some states recently amid the unrests trailing the #EndSARS protest.

WAEC had on September 14 disclosed that it would release candidates’ results in the next 45 days.

But in the post, the body said the results will now be released next week, adding that the specific date would be announced soon.

“WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon,” it wrote

The exam body also enjoined the public to disregard rumours making the rounds in some quarters that the results had been released.

The development is coming days after the National Examinations Council (NECO) also postponed its Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely, citing the situation of things in the country.

Several states across the country had imposed curfews of different durations to contain the crisis that broke out in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The protest, aimed at tackling police brutality in the country, had become violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

Source: The Cable