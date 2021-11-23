WAEC Hikes SSCE Registration Fee By 29 Percent , From N13,950 To N18,000

November 23, 2021 98

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has has announced an increase in its Senior Secondary Certificate Exam (SSCE) registration fee from N13,950 to N18,000, marking a 29 percent increase.

The head of WAEC’s national office, Patrick Areghan, who announced the release of the results for its 2021 May/June SSCE made the disclosure hike in the fee, noting that the new fee will take effect in 2022.

Areghan also noted that candidates sponsored by any state owing WAEC will be barred from accessing their results.

According to him, the increase is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation rates, and insecurity.

“It is no longer possible to continue to provide services with the current fee of N13,950.00 per candidate,” Areghan said.

“Furthermore, our ad-hoc workers – Supervisors, Examiners, Checkers, item Writers and indeed, all examination functionaries, have been agitating for improved remunerations.

“We have received approval from the appropriate quarters with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022, to charge N18,000.00 per candidate.

“We are, therefore, asking all school principals to collect N18,000.00 per candidate for registration.”