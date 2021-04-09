WAEC Announces Change In Exam Dates From May/June To August/September

April 9, 2021 102

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rescheduled the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The exam body took to its Twitter page on Friday to announce that the exams, earlier scheduled for May/June, will now hold between August 16 and September 30.

In a statement by Demianus Ojijeogu, head of public affairs WAEC, Nigeria, the council also denied media reports that the exams had been postponed.

WAEC also clarified comments made by Patrick Areghan, its national head, stating that he was quoted out of context.

“We wish to categorically state that the head of the national office was quoted out of context,” the statement read.

“The head of national office had in his address… stated as follows: ‘Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year.

“A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.’ The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.”

WAEC also informed “schools, candidates and the general public that the exam will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the exam will be released in due course.”

The exam body recently released the results for private candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE — first series.