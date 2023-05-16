WACOT Hosts Elite Distributors, Rewards Them with Gifts

WACOT Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate and leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, recently held an event to recognize and reward its top distributors of agri-inputs such as fertilizer, herbicides, and seeds.

The gathering in Abuja celebrated fifteen of the highest-grossing distributors, who received various gifts, including a brand-new Hilux vehicle for the leading distributor.

Other distributors of WACOT’s agri-inputs also received exciting gifts at the event. The company also shared its plans for this year’s farming season and reiterated its commitment to Nigeria’s food security.

Executive Director and Vice Chairman of TGI (Africa), Farouk Gumel, expressed his appreciation for the distributors’ partnership and emphasized the importance of honest feedback.

He said, “I would like to congratulate all the recipients and say that the awards are not just for your performance and sales but also for your belief in Nigeria’s food security journey. As we congratulate each other for our successes, we should also continue to give each other honest feedback on what we need to do to improve.”

Gumel acknowledged the challenging operating environment in rural Nigeria, where infrastructure and security issues can complicate distribution. He encouraged the distributors not to give up, promising TGI’s support and assistance in every way possible, including access to capital.

The Chief Operating Officer of WACOT Ltd., Bibhu Nanda, highlighted the crucial role of the distributors in ensuring food security nationwide.

“Our distributors are people who create wealth in the agriculture eco-system and ensure food security. That is what we all need in Nigeria, a situation where we can collaborate for success. Our partners are the key pillars in establishing the distribution reach to every corner of the country while our demonstrative and marketing communication goes out to establish the best agricultural practices through our farmer aggregations and collectives. We are all part of the process, and I wish our partners all the best,” he said.

The event also featured remarks from Sadiq Kassim, Corporate Affairs Director of TGI Group, who emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering quality agro-inputs and technology to farmers. “Our objective is to make Nigeria food secure first, after which we can then make quality products for the international market from their produce,” he said.

The grand prize winner of the Hilux, Chairman, Fountain of Joy Agro-Chemicals Nigeria Limited, Mr. Alabi Olufunsho, expressed his happiness and gratitude, noting that he never expected the gift.

Olufunsho praised WACOT’s commitment to high-quality products and expressed confidence in its ability to continue delivering quality. He emphasized that consistent quality builds trust and loyalty among farmers and distributors. “Their products are very good and deliver good result, that is why I distribute their products and why farmers race to buy their products,” he said.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is a global conglomerate with most of its investments in emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets. TGI Group is the parent company of WACOT Rice, CORMART, and CHI Farms.